Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.850-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 1,310,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,038. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

