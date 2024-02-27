Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.29. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $140.22. 1,296,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,038. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.75.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after buying an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,912,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,993,000 after purchasing an additional 509,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

