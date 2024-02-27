FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.37 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.000 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 312,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,053. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

