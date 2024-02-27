FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 million-$85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.4 million.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,053. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

