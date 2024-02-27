Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Shares Up 0.6%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.96. 21,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 38,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

