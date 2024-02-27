First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
