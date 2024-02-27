First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $10.84 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $10.84 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,306,729,237 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,306,729,236.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00019544 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $9,698,940,165.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

