FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,645. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

