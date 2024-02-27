Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

