Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
FRHLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.
About Freehold Royalties
