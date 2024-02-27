Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60). 6,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 93,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £60.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.02.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

