Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $66.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

