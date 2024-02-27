G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0011

G999 (G999) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

