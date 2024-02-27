Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,954. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

