Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-3.740 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 2,011,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 152,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

