Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,300 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for 2.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 3.02% of Garrett Motion worth $57,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 81.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $528,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 15.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,068,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 188.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,169 over the last 90 days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 821,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.