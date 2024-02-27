Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $148.31 million and $1.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,251,946 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

