Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.11

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 472144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

