GICTrade (GICT) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,251.18

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.91 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90406914 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

