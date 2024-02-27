Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. Global Net Lease also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 2,477,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.30%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 774,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 712,141 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.