Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 537,972 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for 5.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 2.22% of Globus Medical worth $110,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

