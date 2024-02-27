Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.67. 65,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,240. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.72 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.83.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.30.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.