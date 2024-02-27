Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.590 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 1,034,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 338,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

