Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Green Dot Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 1,034,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,625. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

