Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Head to Head Analysis

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -0.56% 6.84% 5.85% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $312.91 million 3.36 -$1.76 million ($0.03) -462.85 Aurora Innovation $2.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurora Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grid Dynamics.

69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.