Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

