GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $67,930.49 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

