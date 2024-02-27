Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after buying an additional 559,623 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Haleon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

