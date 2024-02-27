Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.