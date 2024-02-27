Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.19

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.