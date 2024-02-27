Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.20 on March 28th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 749.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($63,401.78). 25.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

