Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Position Raised by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200,032 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience comprises 5.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.64% of Harvard Bioscience worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 21,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,702. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

