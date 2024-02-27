Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires 365,461 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,461 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 2.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

