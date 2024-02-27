Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Lowers Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,900 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media comprises approximately 1.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.44% of OUTFRONT Media worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

