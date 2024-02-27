Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $18.28 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 194,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 191.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. 773,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,560. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

