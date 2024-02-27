Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 510,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,142,000. Allegion makes up about 2.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $5,011,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Allegion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 949,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

