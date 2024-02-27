Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 757.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for about 3.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $72,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.6 %

RPD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 464,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

