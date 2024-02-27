Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares during the period. Sotera Health makes up 2.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.00% of Sotera Health worth $42,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 2,062,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.