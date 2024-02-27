Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,544 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up about 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Bath & Body Works worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,909. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

View Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.