Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 826,800 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,800 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Primo Water worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 10.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,675 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

