Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 86,900 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $93,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. 788,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -407.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.