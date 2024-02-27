Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Takes $21.85 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of BlackLine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,965. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

