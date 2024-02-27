Hays plc (HAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hays Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 93.25 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.20 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.99 ($6,314.04). 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

