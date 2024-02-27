Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.63 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $107.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,680,377,930 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,198.76219 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11108472 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $132,054,211.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

