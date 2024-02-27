Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.74 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00007047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $146.74 million and approximately $13,496.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.01510749 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $44,572.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

