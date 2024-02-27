Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells $924,900.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,497. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

