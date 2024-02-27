Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.