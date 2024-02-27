HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

HireQuest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of HQI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $63,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

