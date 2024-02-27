HKD.com DAO Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and approximately $279.22 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is hdao.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply.HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

