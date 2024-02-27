holoride Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and $201,715.02 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.30 or 0.05701360 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02142181 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $151,263.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

