Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 16,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
